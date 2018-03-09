× Decatur Police handing out 500 free child ID kits

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is providing a tool to help protect your children.

According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing every year — that’s one every 40 seconds.

Emme Long with the Decatur Police Department says an ink-less fingerprint, cheek swab and information card is all included in the child ID kit.

If your child does become missing, the DPD says having this information on hand saves time in an investigation.

“This really just provides that one step further in the investigation so that you’ve already got the preliminary information that you need to begin an investigation,” said Long.

It takes only a couple of minutes to complete and could be the key to help solve a missing persons case.

“As true with any parent when your child is missing, gathering this information is definitely not at the forefront of anybody’s mind so this just kind of provides of all the information an investigator might need,” said Long.

Long suggests keeping your child’s ID information where you normally would keep important documents in your home. The Decatur Police Department is handing out 500 of the kits on a first come, first serve basis. They are available for pick up at the station inside City Hall.