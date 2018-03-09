× Colbert County authorities arrest, charge 19-year-old for allegedly making terrorist threat

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County authorities confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a threat made against Cherokee High School last week.

Andrue Dylan Jones, 19, was booked into the Colbert County Jail Friday morning and charged with making a terrorist threat.

According to Superintendent Gale Satchel, a student found a message written inside a restroom stall that read “School Shooting March 2, 2018.”

Jones has since bonded out on a $5,000 bond.