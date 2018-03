Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Do you enjoy breakfast food and supporting great causes? If you do, you won't want to miss the annual all you can eat Kiwanis Club of Huntsville West Pancake Breakfast.

The event is set for Saturday, March 17th at Mayfair Church of Christ. It will run from 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Profits from the event will help support local organizations and other Kiwanis Club of Huntsville West projects.