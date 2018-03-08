Magnolia varieties give you options for your landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re a southern gardener looking for a tree with shiny evergreen foliage and fragrant white flowers, a southern magnolia would be the perfect tree for you.

Another great option for spring is a saucer magnolia, commonly called a tulip magnolia due to the flowers that grow on it resembling a tulip flower. These varieties lose all foliage over the winter, but they bloom very early in the spring when the first mild weather arrives. The best location to plant a deciduous magnolia is in full sun, but can tolerate some shade. If you need to prune to adjust its size, it is recommended to wait until after it flowers in the spring.

If you’re looking for something smaller than a large magnolia, consider a cultivar such as a ‘Jane’ magnolia which grows to be about fifteen by fifteen feet, or an ‘Ann’ magnolia, which is even smaller.

For a more unique color, consider a yellow flowered variety named ‘Butterfly’. Regardless of the flower color, the deciduous magnolia with its early spring color may be the perfect tree for you.

