Freeze Warning: another freeze likely Friday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Freeze Warning for all of North Alabama along with Lincoln, Franklin and Moore Counties in Southern Tennessee from 2 AM to 8 AM Friday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Between 2 AM and 8 AM on Friday for

all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* TEMPERATURE…Will drop into the 26 and 32 degree range.

* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to

damage from freezing conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.