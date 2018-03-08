Freeze Warning: another freeze likely Friday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Freeze Warning for all of North Alabama along with Lincoln, Franklin and Moore Counties in Southern Tennessee from 2 AM to 8 AM Friday.
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST
FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM CST Friday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Between 2 AM and 8 AM on Friday for
all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
* TEMPERATURE…Will drop into the 26 and 32 degree range.
* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to
damage from freezing conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.