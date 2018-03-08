Family members of shooting victim say 3-year-old “Sweet Livia” will be missed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say they have arrested three people in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of 3-year-old Livia Robinson.

3 people are behind bars charged with capital murder. Police say Brittany Kingston, Dominique Russel, and Martin Evenes are all connected to the death of 3-year-old Livia Robinson. Robinson was shot & killed when a bullet came through her home, as she was sleeping on the couch. pic.twitter.com/48RWY5QH25 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 8, 2018

Dominique Marshawn Russell, 26, Brittany Nicole Kingston, 26, and Martin Arrendondo Evenes, 26, are all charged with capital murder.

Livia Robinson's cousin Delisia Miller said the family is doing as well as can be expected after the tragedy. Miller said she will miss Livia's sweet voice. She was so kind, the family gave her the nickname 'Sweet Livia'. "My mom gave it to her because she was just so sweet. That name just describes her to the fullest. She was just the sweetest thing and loved everybody. She loved life," Miller explained.

Robinson's life was cut short when she was shot while sleeping on the couch inside her home Wednesday in Huntsville. "The last time I saw Sweet Livia was Saturday. She was standing in the door waiving and saying 'hey'. That was the last time," Miller said.

Miller said it's hard to put their feelings into words. She said Livia's mom is in a state of shock.

"Livia was her world. Everything evolved around Livia. Livia was her life," Miller said.

One bad decision has changed the life of Livia's family forever and now the world is going to miss out on that happiness and joy she brought.

"Just remember sweet Livia as being sweet, joyful and happy," Miller explained.

Miller said Livia would have turned 4-years-old in May.