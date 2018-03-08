Failing septic system and food refrigeration issues found this week

Limestone County
Clements Mini Mart
7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens
Violations:
- Lack of chemical test strips
- Failing septic system
- Water not accessible at hand sink
- Dirty ice maker
Score: 71
Mike's Food Mart
1809 US Hwy 72 E, Athens
Violations:
- Lack probe/stem thermometer
- No soap at hand sinks
Score: 78
Morgan County
Hibachi Express
1720 6th Avenue, Decatur
Violations:
- Improper cooling method for rice
- Hand sink not accessible
- Shrimp in prep cooler temping 61ºF (too warm)
- Chicken and beef temping 47ºF (too warm)
Score: 72
Colbert County
OH! Bryan's Family Steakhouse
200 S Main Street, Tuscumbia
Violations:
- Chicken, fish, raw burger patties 45-49ºF (too warm)
- Sliced tomatoes and cole slaw temping 51ºF (too warm)
- Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled
Score: 86
Madison County
Mei Wei Asian Diner
6290 University Drive, Huntsville
Violations:
- Maximum hot water temperature in the restrooms and kitchen not reaching required temperature
- Mold in ice maker
- Dirty can opener
*Violations were corrected at follow up visit.
Score: 84
Clean Plate Recommendation
Terry's Pizza Express
7900 Bailey Cove Road S, Huntsville
Score: 99