Failing septic system and food refrigeration issues found this week

Limestone County

Clements Mini Mart

7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens

Violations:

  • Lack of chemical test strips
  • Failing septic system
  • Water not accessible at hand sink
  • Dirty ice maker

Score: 71

Mike's Food Mart

1809 US Hwy 72 E, Athens

Violations: 

  • Lack probe/stem thermometer
  • No soap at hand sinks

Score: 78

Morgan County

Hibachi Express

1720 6th Avenue, Decatur

Violations:

  • Improper cooling method for rice
  • Hand sink not accessible
  • Shrimp in prep cooler temping 61ºF (too warm)
  • Chicken and beef temping 47ºF (too warm)

Score: 72

Colbert County

OH! Bryan's Family Steakhouse

200 S Main Street, Tuscumbia

Violations: 

  • Chicken, fish, raw burger patties 45-49ºF (too warm)
  • Sliced tomatoes and cole slaw temping 51ºF (too warm)
  • Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled

Score: 86

Madison County

Mei Wei Asian Diner

6290 University Drive, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Maximum hot water temperature in the restrooms and kitchen not reaching required temperature
  • Mold in ice maker
  • Dirty can opener

*Violations were corrected at follow up visit.

Score: 84

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Terry's Pizza Express

7900 Bailey Cove Road S, Huntsville

Score: 99