Decatur woman delivers baby on the side of I-65

CULLMAN, Ala. - There's one extra special thing about Elijah Matthew. "He's my miracle baby. Actually, I call him my miracle baby," says his mother, Lauren Allen.

Elijah was born on the shoulder of the road on I-65. Lauren said she didn't expect him to arrive until his due date, March 26th. "Well then I actually started hurting about 5:30 this morning, I guess it was this morning."

Lauren and husband Mickey knew it was time to head to their hospital in Birmingham. "We jumped in the car and we were at the Faulkville exit. I was screaming. I told him I wasn't prepared for this," says Lauren.

That's when Mickey pulled over at mile marker 231, got out the car and called first responders. "By the time I walked around the car, opened the passenger door, I'd seen the baby's head."

"Then bloop! There he was," says Lauren. Elijah was laying right there on the seat. "I didn't know what to say or do. He was ready to come out," says Mickey. "But of course we wrapped him up in little blankets that I had already packed in the car," says Lauren.

With first responders, Lauren and Mickey headed to Cullman Regional Hospital. "I told the first responders we are going to call him Eli 65," says Mickey.

There the couple joined with Elijah's big sister, Emma, who says he's everyone's little miracle baby. "I've lost two in the last three years, so it's just a blessing," says Lauren.

His entrance into the world is one that will never be forgotten. "..and every time I ride past that mile marker, I'll think of it."