Child hit by vehicle in Decatur

Posted 4:00 pm, March 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53PM, March 8, 2018

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur authorities confirm a child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Decatur.

Authorities responded to the area of Gaslight and Brookline Avenue around 2:45 p.m.  The child was airlifted to UAB hospital in unknown condition.   According to our news partners AL.com the 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking home from Julian Harris Elementary School.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Editor’s note:  It was initially reported that the boy’s age was 7 by Decatur Police.  That has been revised.

 

 