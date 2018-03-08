× Child hit by vehicle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur authorities confirm a child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Decatur.

Authorities responded to the area of Gaslight and Brookline Avenue around 2:45 p.m. The child was airlifted to UAB hospital in unknown condition. According to our news partners AL.com the 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking home from Julian Harris Elementary School.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Editor’s note: It was initially reported that the boy’s age was 7 by Decatur Police. That has been revised.