Chattanooga Spring Break Safari & Scavenger Hunt happening March 9th – April 8th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – During Chattanooga’s Spring Break Safari, the city is transformed into a place where kids rule and adventure is everywhere. Kids can explore Chattanooga with lots of hands-on activities designed just for them, including five new attraction experiences and new scavenger hunts March 9-April 8.

New for Spring Break Safari in Chattanooga, includes the opportunity for kids to be a musician and learn new guitar skills; shutterbug adventurer and develop photography skills; world traveler and explore more than 50 countries; backyard scientist and meet native and exotic species; time traveler while cruising down the mighty Tennessee River.

Other experiences include being sword fighter on a quest to see the queen; a zookeeper to encounter some of nature’s wildest creatures; rock quest adventurer to search for geological wonders; conductor aboard a rumbling locomotive; cave explorer to venture deep into a cave; or a rock climber to scale walls and boulders.

Families can discover more about Chattanooga on an exciting Scavenger Hunt with all NEW questions in 2018! Explore the city and attractions and complete each Scavenger Hunt at your own pace. There are hunts inside and outside of each attraction as well as four downtown districts. Solve the clues together and if you get stuck, you can ask someone at the attraction or check out the answers at the end of the guide. Kids will receive special prizes when they show images of the found items to employees at the attractions.

Be sure to get a free Spring Break Safari Guide that can be downloaded online (available soon) or picked up at any of the participating Spring Break Safari attractions and the Chattanooga Visitors Center located at 215 Broad Street.

For more information, visit www.chattanoogafun.com/spring.