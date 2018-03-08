× Blessin Restaurant catches fire, cause of flames unknown at this time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning business fire.

Huntsville firefighters were called to the College Plaza on Meridian Street near Winchester Road around midnight.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the Blessin Restaurant.

Inside, they found a small fire in the kitchen area and were able to put it out in about 10 minutes.

There was smoke damage to the restaurant and the power had to to be shut off.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire and when the business will reopen.