× Aziz Sayyed pleads guilty to federal terrorism charge for offering support to ISIS, sentencing set for June 20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Huntsville man charged with attempting to provide support to the terror group ISIS has pleaded guilty in federal court in Birmingham, according to our news partners at AL.com.

Aziz Sayyed, 23, was arrested last June after speaking to an undercover agent about his interest in serving ISIS. Sayyed had obtained chemicals that could be used to make a TATP explosive device, according to prosecutors and Sayyed’s attorney Bruce Gardner.

The judge who took Sayyed’s plea Thursday morning in Birmingham set sentencing for June 20 in Huntsville, AL.com reports.

As part of Sayyed’s plea agreement prosecutors recommended he receive a 15-year prison sentence and lifetime monitoring upon his release from prison.

Sayyed is an American citizen and was working and attending Calhoun Community College at the time of his arrest.

Gardner, Sayyed’s attorney, told WHNT News 19 on Wednesday that investigators had gathered ample evidence that Sayyed had been radicalized after watching ISIS propaganda and recruiting videos.

Gardner said the FBI and federal prosecutors laid out the evidence to Gardner and Sayyed during a meeting in mid-February.

Sayyed came to the attention of the FBI after a friend of his informed on him, Gardner said. The FBI’s investigation included audio and videotapes of Sayyed discussing ISIS in approving terms.

Eventually, an undercover agent posing as an ISIS member had a discussion with Sayyed about ISIS and use of an explosive device.

Investigators have said Sayyed had obtained chemicals needed to make a bomb at three different Walmart stores on three different days, using cash.

Sayyed also talked about placing the explosive device at a non-civilian target such as a police station or military site.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a 20-year maximum sentence and up to a $250,000 fine.