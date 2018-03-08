× Arts Huntsville announces Panoply 2018’s new details and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Art, music, and more returns to downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park on April 27th– 29th to feature more artists than ever before.

Panoply kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27th, welcoming back favorite local and regional musical acts as well as nationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed bands and musicians, the Art Marketplace presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama, STEAM Interactives, craft beer, festival food, select local food trucks and more.

A community art project close to Huntsville’s heart will start at the festival and will leave a permanent mark on the community even when the festival is over.

“You can actually join us with volunteers from First Baptist Church to take those tiles from the iconic cosmic Christ mosaic so the community can help create a new mosaic from the old tiles to be placed in the community after the festival,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director.

Fifty performers will take to the Panoply stages over the festival weekend, and new to the festival this year is the option to buy rain-or-shine tickets for the music headliner Steven Page’s performance. If it rains, you’ll watch him perform in the museum of art, if it doesn’t rain, you’ll be able to have a meet and greet with him at the festival.

Festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy nightly fireworks, craft beer, festival food and select food trucks. There are PLENTY of hands-on family activities and visual events to enjoy.

Panoply Arts Festival: April 27-29, 2018

Friday: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

More details:

Featured Music: This year Arts Huntsville welcomes nearly 50 performances to the Panoply stages, 17 of which are new to the festival, including Victoria Jones, Remy Neal, Jubal, Campbell Station, Alex Banks, Striking Matches, The Retrovales, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page, and The New Respects

Rain or Shine VIP Tickets: VIP guests will have a meet and greet with Steven before the show, where they’ll enjoy priority seating in reserved festival chairs to take home that night and use for the rest of the weekend. Or, if it does rain on Saturday night, these guests will enjoy an intimate performance in Spencer Hall at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Rain or Shine tickets are $120 per person.

Art Marketplace: One of the most popular features of the festival, the Art Marketplace will feature 110 artists from 16 states, providing prime shopping in a beautiful setting in and around the newly renovated Big Spring Park. Of the 110 exhibitors, 40% are new to the festival and more than 26 North Alabama artists will showcase their work.

Arts in Action: Regional artists will offer demonstrations of their crafts at Panoply’s Arts in Action tents, where festivalgoers can get a first-hand look at the process of painting, screen-printing, quilting, jewelry, and glasswork.

Ticketing: