Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts makes good on Iron Bowl bet with Charles Barkley

Back in November, Auburn great Charles Barkley and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts made a friendly wager for the Iron Bowl.

Whoever lost, had to wear the other team’s jersey.

Well, Auburn beat Alabama, 26-14 so on Thursday, Hurts made good on the bet.

“First off I just wanna congratulate Auburn and Auburn family on a successful season this year,” said Hurts. “But I think its time to get to class I’m running kinda late for English. Grab my book bag and stuff. Roll Tide.” That’s a nice bag you’ve got there, sir.