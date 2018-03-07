× US Marshals in New Orleans capture suspect in Huntsville murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police say US Marshals located and captured one of the people they believe committed a robbery-homicide on Binford Drive on January 28th.

Police say Marshals tracked down one of the suspects, 28-year-old Charles Anthony Mosby, in New Orleans. They arrested him March 6th.

He’s still being processed in Louisiana. He’s expected to be extradited back to Madison County to face charges in the next two weeks.

Police say when they got to the scene of the crime on Binford Drive that the victim, Raemon Ross, was able to tell them what happened. He passed away from his gunshot wounds after being taken to the hospital.

According to Huntsville police, two people knocked on Ross’s door intending to burst in a rob him. After opening his door, Ross was shot multiple times.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they still expect to make more arrests.