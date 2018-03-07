× Madison leads list of ‘Best Places to Live in Alabama”

MADISON, Ala. — The city of Madison has once again claimed bragging rights as the “Best Place to Live in Alabama” according to Niche.com‘s rankings.

Huntsville came in at #11.

According to the website, Niche considers several factors when measuring the overall quality of an area including local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Madison scored an A+ in multiple categories including Public Schools, Housing and a category called Good for Families. They scored an A for Diversity, a B for Nightlife and a B- in Crime and Safety.

Madison also topped Niche’s Best Places to Buy a House and Best Places to Raise a Family in Alabama lists.

The city is home to nearly 43,000 people.