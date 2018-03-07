Madison County approves $3 million payment to Huntsville in support of Toyota Mazda plant

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Madison County will give $3 million to the city of Huntsville for public improvements in support of the Toyota Mazda plant coming to the city.
In January, it was announced that the $1.6 billion Toyota Mazda plant will be coming to Huntsville. While the plant will be in Limestone County, Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, said the county gave the money as an investment into Madison's own economy.
"While this is in Limestone County, I think it's fair to assume that more than 50 percent of the people working there will live in Madison County, and 100 percent will shop here, creating more dollars for our cities, and also for our three public school systems," Strong said.
The $3 million will be paid over five yearly installments of $600,000 each. The first payment is due in 60 days. The money is part of an $850 million incentive package that brought the plant to Alabama.