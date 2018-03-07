Madison County approves $3 million payment to Huntsville in support of Toyota Mazda plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Madison County will give $3 million to the city of Huntsville for public improvements in support of the Toyota Mazda plant coming to the city.

In January, it was announced that the $1.6 billion Toyota Mazda plant will be coming to Huntsville. While the plant will be in Limestone County, Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, said the county gave the money as an investment into Madison's own economy.

"While this is in Limestone County, I think it's fair to assume that more than 50 percent of the people working there will live in Madison County, and 100 percent will shop here, creating more dollars for our cities, and also for our three public school systems," Strong said. The $3 million will be paid over five yearly installments of $600,000 each. The first payment is due in 60 days. The money is part of an $850 million incentive package that brought the plant to Alabama.

"You look at the closest competitor in South Carolina, they offered more than $1.6 billion in incentives, but we were still awarded the project," Strong said. "That speaks volumes about our advanced manufacturing."

The money will be used for public improvements. Strong said the city of Huntsville has approved $77 million to assist with rail and utilities, and $100 million in road improvements. "This commission understands what it takes to create new jobs, and we're glad to help our partners in limestone county," Strong said.

Strong said the economic development plan associated with the Toyota Mazda plant is the largest in Alabama history. Production at the plant is slated to begin in 2021 and will produce 300,000 vehicles each year. The new facility is expected to create up to 4,000 new jobs.