Freeze Warning: subfreezing temperatures likely early Thursday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Freeze Warning for all of North Alabama along with Lincoln, Franklin and Moore Counties in Southern Tennessee from 2 AM to 8 AM Thursday.

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM CST Thursday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Between 2 AM and 8 AM on Thursday

for all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* TEMPERATURE…Will drop to between 26 and 32 degrees during the

warning period.

* IMPACTS…Mainly will impact any plants or crops susceptible to

damage from freezing conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.