Former Franklin County Administrator under investigation; financial records subpoenaed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – State investigators are taking a deep look into the financial books of a northwest Alabama county.

Franklin County officials are being tight-lipped about an investigation involving the state attorney general’s office and financial records. However, WHNT News 19 is being told the investigation centers around a former Franklin County administrator.

“We have been contacted by the Attorney General’s Office requesting financial documents. We fully complied with the request. We have no details on the investigation,” stated Franklin County Probate Judge and Commission Chairman Barry Moore on Wednesday.

This past Friday, investigators with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office served a subpoena to the county wanting financial records for the last several years.

Judge Moore confirmed the last audit the county had done was completed in August.

Also last Friday, the Chilton County Commission placed their County Administrator on leave. Chairman Allen Caton sent WHNT News 19 a text message which states, “The Chilton County Commission was made aware of an ongoing investigation of Crista Madden by the Attorney General’s Office. At this time the investigation is unrelated to Chilton County.”

Crista Madden resigned from her position of Franklin County Administrator back in the fall. She had worked for the commission since 1992.

Franklin County officials will not confirm the investigation centers around Madden.

WHNT News 19 wants to stress this is only an investigation at this point, and no charges have been filed against Crista Madden.

Due to office policy, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office will not confirm an investigation into Franklin County financial records is on-going at this time. Franklin County leaders are unsure how long the investigation will take.