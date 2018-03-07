× Child injured in drive-by shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating drive-by shooting that left a 2-year-old child in critical condition Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 615 Murray Rd just after 7 p.m. Officers found a scene that included shell casings in the street and a 2-year-old victim in the house. The child was asleep on the couch when a drive by shooter came by and fired several rounds at the house. One bullet went through the front of the house and hit the child.

Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Johnson tells WHNT News 19 that as of 7:45 p.m. there are no witnesses that can give an account of the vehicle description that was involved.