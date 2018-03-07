1 student dead, another injured following accidental Birmingham school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — According to officials in Birmingham, a 17-year-old female student died Wednesday afternoon following an accidental shooting at Huffman High School.

Officials confirm a 17-year-old male student was injured in the incident.

“At this particular time, we’re considering it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere,” said interim Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson.

During a press conference Wednesday, Wilson said the shooting took place after 3 p.m. as school was coming to an end. Details are limited at this time surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, but the school was temporarily placed on lockdown following the incident.

Officials confirm a weapon was recovered.

“We can say that there were shots fired. We are not saying that he shot her. Our investigation will tell us exactly what happened. We’ve been asking questions from the staff, from the students, from anyone that was in this area. We’re asking those questions so we can determine exactly what happened. So we are not saying that he shot her, we’re not saying he did not shoot her. We’re saying that our investigation will tell us exactly what happened,” explained Wilson.

Authorities said they will be reviewing school surveillance footage. They confirmed school will be open Thursday and that security will be heightened. They added counselors will be available during the day.

“This should not happen in schools. We send our kids to school and things of this nature happen. It’s unfortunate. I’m deeply moved by it, I have kids of my own,” said Wilson. “What I’ll say here is let us do our job. Let us do what the process says that we are supposed to do. We’ll give you the answers as they come. We’ll be more than happy to share what we know. But let us do what due diligence and what due process leads us to.”

Student witnesses are being questioned regarding the shooting.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement after the incident: