The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama increase STEM education in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama are working to implement STEM education for all students in their programs.

Recently, the club opened its fourth lab and STEM director, Angela O'Neil, says there are many more are in the works.

"We have a 3-year plan to put STEM labs in all of our clubs in the area," said O'Neil. "We started that 3-year plan a year ago and so we're actually probably a little ahead of schedule."

O'Neil says the labs aren't designed for a visit every now and then, but a space that leaves a lasting impression.

"Not just a one hit here or there, but they are immersed in the STEM environment so they can start to see themselves as people who can do these things for their job," said O'Neil.

For some, a 3D printer is a foreign object, although, for the students in the STEM labs...it's standard.

O'Neil says she sees the benefits in all types of students, but especially one in particular.

"We've got a lot more girls that are interested in technical careers," said O'Neil. "Ones in computer science that is the most underrepresented female career in STEM and the computer science classes we offer are 80% girls."