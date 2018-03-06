× Recent wrecks prompt extra patrols on major roads in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are being proactive. They hope an increased patrol will lower the number of wrecks on major roads.

Decatur police plan to have more officers on the Beltline, Highway 67 and Highway 20. The department says an increase in the number of recent wrecks along those major thoroughfares has led to the increase.

Officers will work to monitor traffic patterns and emphasize traffic enforcement to maintain safety on the roads.