Pizza delivery woman moved to tears after Chicago church congregation honors her with incredible tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill.- A Chicago pizza delivery driver was brought to tears after being surprised with an incredible tip during a church service.

For the entire month of February, New Life Covenant Church, located in Chicago's Humboldt Park, had been challenging members of the church to honor people.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Pastor Wilfredo De Jesús ordered a pizza with the intentions of surprising and honoring the delivery person.

When Monique Hall arrived with the church's pizza order, she was brought up to the stage by the pastor, totally clueless of what was about to happen. He then presented her with $100 tip.

In a video posted to Facebook last week, Pastor Wilfredo then called for church members to join him and also give Hall a tip.

As the tips continued to pile up in Hall's hand, she became emotional from the overwhelming amount of people who came to the stage to honor her.

On Friday morning, Hall and Pastor Wilfredo joined WGN Morning News to talk about what that moment meant.

"I was nervous. I did not understand why so many people had stood up for a pizza delivery person," Hall told WGN.

"I definitely wasn't expecting it, but I knew that I had been struggling for a long time being a single parent, and not having their father in their life, it takes a real damper on you, especially trying to make ends meet," Hall said. "So when they did that, I was overwhelmed and I was shocked. I felt so loved by them - all I could do was cry."

Hall not only left the church with a basket full of tips, but she also left with a bible, a gift bag, and a prayer from the church led by Pastor Wilfredo.

"We want to let you know, here at New Life Covenant Church, that whether you have a church to worship in or not, we want you to know that you're welcome here. You'll always remember this day that you were marked by God. It could of been any other restaurant, any other person, but it was you," Pastor Wilfredo said during the prayer.

Hall told WGN she made sure to spread the church's message by sharing the tips she received with her coworkers.

"I felt like some of my coworkers were just the same as me, in the same place. So it was only right that I give to them, since I was given to," Hall said.