× New federal complaint accuses Morgan County Sheriff of fraud, seeks more than $50,000 to recover assets

MORGAN CO., Ala. – A federal complaint filed against the Morgan County Sheriff is seeking to recover assets she’s accused of fraudulently transferring. The complaint stems from alleged transactions between Sheriff Ana Franklin and the owner of a used car and title loan business in 2014 and 2015.

The trustee for now-bankrupt Priceville Partners LLC claims Franklin owes the company a good bit of money. According to the filing, Franklin invested $150,000 into Performance Auto Sales. That money came from the Morgan County Jail food budget.

The complaint states that Franklin should pay more than $35,000 for the value of a truck, tractor, and trailer. The trustee also indicates the Franklin should pay back more than $24,000 of money allegedly taken the estate and paid to Franklin in the form of checks and unrepaid loans.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Sheriff Franklin Tuesday afternoon. She told us she was unable to comment as this is pending litigation. She said that she will see this case through the court process.

Read the entire complaint here.