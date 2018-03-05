W-2 information of Scottsboro City Schools employees compromised in phishing incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The information of Scottsboro City Schools employees became compromised after a phishing scam hit the payroll department. The superintendent issued a letter addressed to the “Wildcat Family” regarding the issue on Monday. It’s not clear who all received it but we know that at minimum teachers received it. The letter states that the identities of all Scottsboro Schools employees and substitutes are impacted.

According to the letter from superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr., the district became aware of the issue when several district employees said they had encountered difficulty while filing tax returns. Following an investigation the district learned that someone had posed as the superintendent and requested W-2 information from the payroll department. That information was then sent.

The IRS has warned of this scam which has affected hundreds of other organizations and thousands of people. The school district has reported the incident to the IRS, the FBI, the Scottsboro Police Department and the District Attorney. We have reached out to the superintendent for comment. Reyes told us he was unavailable and would comment on Wednesday.

To read the letter sent in Scottsboro City Schools, click here.

The superintendent is urging everyone who received a 2017 W-2 from the school district to take action immediately to protect their identities. Below is information from IRS.gov:

Contact your local police department and file a report for identity theft.

Visit the IRS Identity Theft Guide to learn how to report identity theft to the IRS

Complete IRS Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, if your e-filed return rejects because of a duplicate filing under your SSN or you are instructed to do so. Use a fillable form at IRS.gov, print, then attach the form to your return and mail according to instructions.

The letter from the school district offered additional steps regardless of if you've encountered identity theft while filing your income taxes:

File a complaint with the FTC at identitytheft.gov.

Contact one of the three major credit bureaus to place a 'fraud alert' on your credit records:

Equifax, http://www.Equifax.com, 800-525-6285 Experian, http://www.Experian.com, 888-397-3742 TransUnion, http://www.TransUnion.com, 800-680-7289



• Contact your financial institutions, and close any financial or credit accounts opened without your permission or tampered with by identity thieves.