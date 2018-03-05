This week starts and ends with rain

Scattered showers spread over the Tennessee Valley Monday morning with a weak warm front that lifted in from the south. As the front lifts to the north of the Valley rain will become more isolated through the afternoon. This morning’s rain was just round one though.

Monday night a cold front will move through, sparking off another round of scattered showers from 10PM-4AM. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder too, but the storm threat is minimal. This second round of rain won’t be a major soaker like some of the ones we’ve seen lately; most of the rain that comes through looks relatively light, with another .25″-.50″ of rain expected.

A few showers will linger through Tuesday morning, but rain will taper off quickly after 6AM. Most of us will wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Cooling Off: Once the cold front moves through we’ll see drier and cooler air gradually filter into the Valley. The dry air will get here first, clearing out clouds by Tuesday afternoon; highs Tuesday will be seasonably cool, rising into the low 60s.

The cold air really settles in Tuesday night; morning lows Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will drop into the low 30s. We could see some patchy frost each morning, but Thursday and Friday are the most likely days for temperatures to drop within the 28-30 degree territory. This is considered a hard freeze for agricultural purposes, and it poses a danger to frost/freeze sensitive plants. If you took advantage of the weekend’s weather to plant spring and summer flowers, be aware that you may need to bring some indoors (or cover them) towards the end of the week!

If you haven’t begun your spring/summer garden action plans, you may want to postpone a little longer since we still have some time before we can say goodbye to chilly weather for the season. The average last freeze in Huntsville is April 1st, but the latest last freeze on record occurred on May 7th in 1944!

Another rainy weekend: This past weekend broke a streak of 5 rainy weekends in a row. As nice as it was, it looks like we’ll be back to dreary weekend weather soon.

Our next storm system will approach from the west Saturday morning and move out Sunday morning. There’s still some uncertainty in the best time frame for rain and storms, but right now it looks like rain chances stay steady from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

The risk of storms will likely be higher to our south along the Gulf of Mexico, however we’ll have to wait a few more days for the forecast to come into better focus. If storms develop early along the Gulf they could ‘use up’ some of the available moisture and energy, leaving us with lower storm chances. Check back in with us for updates throughout the week!