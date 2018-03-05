× Southeast Family YMCA urges parents and guardians to take CPR class ahead of summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s that time of year where the kids are almost out of school and they will soon be spending time in the pool, or getting into whatever the day brings.

The YMCA wants you to know about a class that could save your loved one’s life in an emergency.

CPR instructor, Sharon Allen, says the one time, 3-hour class will be especially useful this time of year.

“Kids are at home more, they’re playing more, they’re involved more..there’s probably going to be more risk of incidences,” said Allen.

The class teaches CPR for infants and adults — mouth-to-mouth and hands only methods.

“It’s really important to kind of act as quickly as possible because the longer the air is not getting to the brain, then there’s more brain death,” said Allen.

As well as the possibility of not being able to revive the individual.

“There is a 10-minute window there that you really kind of need to be proactive and initiate the chain of command,” said Allen.

Allen says these scary situations usually don’t happen in the hospital, so you have to be prepared at a moments notice.

CPR/First Aid Classes at Southeast Family YMCA

Thursday, April 12th 6pm-8pm (Registration closes April 5th)

Thursday, August 9th 6pm-8pm (Registration closes August 2nd)

Thursday, October 4th 6pm-8pm (Registration closes September 27th)

Cost: $65 members/$85 community