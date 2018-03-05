Signage work begins for new rum distillery, expected to come to Madison in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- The city of Madison will soon be home to a new rum distillery. Workers at Signs of the South in Decatur are busy building the signage for the new Guajana Distillery & Bar.

The distillery will be located on Madison Boulevard across from Glenn Hearn Boulevard. Two men from Puerto Rico are working to open the business. "We fell in love with this place, culture, people, the environment and where it is located in the Tennessee Valley. We said this is the right place to be," said Louis Ortiz, co-owner of Guajana Distillery & Bar.

Eduardo Arce and Louis Ortiz hope to be up and running by December.