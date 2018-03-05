Shoot Like A Girl founder says we don’t need new gun laws, we need stricter enforcement of current laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The gun debate is still fresh in the minds of many after the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Many proponents of guns say that gun education is the first step is gun safety. An Alabama woman travels the country to introduce women to shooting sports and spreading her knowledge of gun safety.

Karen Butler founded Shoot Like A Girl, a mobile shooting range that travels the country training women in how to shoot a pistol, a rifle, and a bow and arrow.

"Ladies come in here and they leave a different person because of the experience they had in the trailer," Butler said. "If you go to the range, and you hit your target, you're gonna leave and you gonna be like, I did that, I can hit my target, I can hit my goals."

She worked as a civilian for the Army for 22 years. She said she had her first experience in shooting late in life, then she wanted to share that feeling with other women.

"When I went to the range for the first time and I actually aimed at a target, I squeezed the trigger, I released an arrow and I hit right where I want it to," Butler said. "That is a confidence that transcends all parts of your life."

Over 16,000 women have gone through the Shoot Like a Girl program.

"I'd love every woman in America to feel what it feels like to shoot a gun," Butler said. "I think it would help the conversation that's happening in the nation."

Butler said stricter gun laws are not the answer to stopping school shootings.

"I get really angry because a lot of this could have been prevented," Butler said. "We have to do something, like enforce the laws that we have, enforce the NICS systems."

NICS, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, is the FBI system in place to keep guns from being sold to people with certain mental illnesses or criminal records.

"The challenge is that those systems aren't being updated," Butler said. "And it varies state to state. We have to enforce those laws.

AR-15s have drawn a lot of scrutiny after school shootings, but Butler says changing age limits, or banning the guns altogether is not answer to safer schools.

"I have a grandson who goes to school," Butler said. "I would hate to think that something bad could happen to him at school, but I would hate it even more if he was defenseless."