Reward money rises for arrest in Colbert County opossum stomping death

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Last week, WHNT News 19 first showed you video of an unimaginable crime. Animal control officials in Colbert County released video of someone stomping an opossum to death. The crime remains unsolved. Now, a national group has upped the reward to bring someone to justice.

Colbert County Animal Control Investigator Anthony Wilbanks said his stomach still turns when he watches the video. He believes a Colbert County teen stomped a young opossum to death and someone caught it on video.

“If we can get this person, maybe the public will see that we are going to take this kind of stuff very seriously,” stated Wilbanks. “Whether it is a dog, cat, or a wild animal; if you do that we want to prosecute you.”

Ten seconds of video has captured national attention. Not only has it outraged the public, but PETA has contacted investigator Wilbanks.

“It shocked me when they called, because the lady that actually called me was out of Chicago. She said they were going to do some educational information to some of the schools and they are offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of this person,” Wilbanks explained.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward. With reward money now exceeding $5,000, Colbert County Animal Control hopes someone will cash in on their knowledge.

If you have any information which can help Colbert County Animal Control arrest this person don’t hesitate to call. The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line number is (256) 386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).