PETA offers a reward of up to $5,000 to help find opossum stomper

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — An investigation is still underway by Colbert County Officials to find the person who killed an opossum in a graphic video posted on Instagram. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is hoping to help by offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that would lead to their arrest and conviction.

Investigator Anthony Wilbanks with Colbert County Animal Control believes the male suspect is a high school student. PETA says their humane education division, TeachKind, has also sent letters to local schools urging them to include humane education.

“Violence is sweeping through our schools, and the relish that the person in this video took in stomping on a live opossum’s head is cause for serious concern,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Outreach and Campaigns Marta Holmberg. “TeachKind is urging schools to teach students to report cruelty to animals immediately, starting with any information that they might have about this disturbing video.”

TeachKind says those who commit violent acts against animals are often repeat offenders and can pose a serious threat to the community at large, citing leading mental-health professionals and law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the video is asked to call the Colbert County Animal Shelter at 256-381-4073.