Madison County investigators identify ‘porch pirate’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the person who was taking packages off porches in the western part of the county.
They posted a thank you to people who shared tips to their twitter page.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has posted some suggestions on securing your packages on delivery:
- Track it and know when it is to be delivered and be home.
- Leave a Note for driver with instructions.
- Require a Signature for delivery.
- Have the Post Office or delivery service Hold it.
- Don’t Make it a Surprise, if delivering gifts to family or friends make them aware.
- Add a Wi-Fi Smart Camera and Know the Minute it arrives.
- Have Packages Delivered to Your Workplace.
- Require Vacation hold on packages and mail when away.
- Insure Your Upcoming Packages.
- Ask a neighbor to accept it.
