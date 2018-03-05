Madison County investigators identify ‘porch pirate’

Posted 11:08 am, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:55AM, March 5, 2018

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the person who was taking packages off porches in the western part of the county.

They posted a thank you to people who shared tips to their twitter page.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has posted some suggestions on securing your packages on delivery:

  1. Track it and know when it is to be delivered and be home.
  2. Leave a Note for driver with instructions.
  3. Require a Signature for delivery.
  4. Have the Post Office or delivery service Hold it.
  5. Don’t Make it a Surprise, if delivering gifts to family or friends make them aware.
  6. Add a Wi-Fi Smart Camera and Know the Minute it arrives.
  7. Have Packages Delivered to Your Workplace.
  8. Require Vacation hold on packages and mail when away.
  9. Insure Your Upcoming Packages.
  10. Ask a neighbor to accept it.