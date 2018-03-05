Madison County investigators identify ‘porch pirate’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the person who was taking packages off porches in the western part of the county.

They posted a thank you to people who shared tips to their twitter page.

Identified! ✅ Thank you MadIson County Citizens! 🙏🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/35lFCH6Cj7 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 5, 2018

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has posted some suggestions on securing your packages on delivery:

Track it and know when it is to be delivered and be home. Leave a Note for driver with instructions. Require a Signature for delivery. Have the Post Office or delivery service Hold it. Don’t Make it a Surprise, if delivering gifts to family or friends make them aware. Add a Wi-Fi Smart Camera and Know the Minute it arrives. Have Packages Delivered to Your Workplace. Require Vacation hold on packages and mail when away. Insure Your Upcoming Packages. Ask a neighbor to accept it.