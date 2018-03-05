Madison County family left homeless after grease fire destroys everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Pamela Hawkins's home on Cherry Tree Road is nothing more than charred memories now. "Things that can never be replaced. A home that we don`t have. It`s an everyday thought," she explained.

She says she thinks of, 'Where will my family live at now? How will I replace my stuff?' She said fire officials believe a grease fire was the cause of the fire that destroyed their home on February 2.

Currently, Hawkins and her three kids are living in different locations. "My 11-year-old daughter and my 8-year-old son are staying with my daughter. My 15-year-old daughter is staying with a friend of mine. I try to stay some with my daughter then I stay at my mom's. I also stay with my friends some," Hawkins said.

The fire comes only 4 years after a life-shattering tragedy for the Hawkins family. Her husband died from health complications.

Her goal is to bulldoze the home and put a trailer on the property. Hawkins said her kids keep her going and she`s determined to get them all back together under one roof.

"Every time I turn around it seems like it is a dead-end. It`s not going anywhere. I got one church and a friend trying to help any way that they can," Hawkins said.

She said prayer is going to get her through these hard times.

Hawkins said she`s very appreciative of the help she`s received. The family has set up a GoFund Me page to help raise funds.