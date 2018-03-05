Jacksonville State begins spring practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (jsugamecocksports.com) - The Jacksonville State football team had to alter its first day of spring practice a bit on Monday, moving the workout up an hour to avoid a rainy morning in Jacksonville.

The four-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Gamecocks moved practice up to avoid the rain in the forecast, but head coach John Grass was pleased with what he saw in the short workout.

"You have to adapt and overcome," he said. "Sometimes schedules change. We got in this morning and rain started showing up, so we went ahead and got out early and sipped some meetings. We were able to get a good day in and didn't get wet, so it was good to get it in."

