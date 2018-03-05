× Huntsville Police Department encouraging ‘mentally tough, service-oriented’ people to apply for police academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new class of Huntsville police officers started the academy on Monday. If you or someone you know dreams of wearing the badge, you definitely did not miss your chance forever. The city begins accepting applications again on March 9th through April 9th.

Huntsville Police is hoping to have more than 20 cadets who will start the academy in August.

“We want someone who is service-oriented, high-character,” Capt. Dewayne McCarver, Director of Training at the Huntsville Police Department, said.

The cadets who make it to the academy have already accomplished a long process.

“The process of filling out all of the paperwork, all of the documents necessary to show that you have a history of the character, you don’t have any felonies in your background,” Capt. McCarver explained.

Then, there’s a written test, physical fitness test, and an interview.

“Once you complete the interview board we do an extensive investigation on each applicant,” Capt. McCarver explained. “They have to take a polygraph test to show that what they’ve told us is truthful. They go through a psychological evaluation.”

This is before day one of the academy.

“You need to be able to be physically and mentally tough,” Bruce Jansen, a police officer with the Huntsville Police Department, said.

Seasoned officers said the reward is worth the work.

“Take home car like this, or the opportunity to work three different shifts, eight-hour shifts,” Jansen said. “You get two consecutive off days together.”

Jansen added that there are roles within the department that interest everyone.

“SWAT Unit, K9,” Jansen said. “We have an instant response team, DUI, two traffic units that work during the day.”

The officers said there is upward mobility available to people too, as well as different units to serve.

“Whether it is crime scene, or robbery or homicide, you can sit there and pretty much focus on what it is that you want to do,” Jansen said.

Capt. McCarver said doing these jobs requires many different people too.

“We want to reflect the community that we serve,” Capt. McCarver said. “You don’t want to have any specific one type of person in a department.”

But, officers say the work doesn’t outweigh the pride of serving your community. If this work sounds appealing to you, you can find more information for applications at https://www.huntsvilleal.gov.