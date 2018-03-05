Huntsville home destroyed when fire rekindles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Firefighters with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Nabors Lane around 3:30 Monday morning for the second time. This time, the fire spread through the whole house.

Firefighters arrived this morning to find flames shooting out of the left side of the home located in the 4800 block of Nabors Lane. The fire quickly spread to the second story of the home.

Two adults were living in the home. They tell us they were able to get out without being hurt, and they plan to stay with family.

Nabors Lane is still blocked while firefighters work to put out hot spots.