× HPD Warns of scam appearing to be from their phone number

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police has a warning for anyone who may see their non-emergency number on their caller ID: It may be a scam.

It appears as though someone is disguising their phone number as the non-emergency number for HPD, 256-722-7100, trying to get money from the person who answers the call.

The person on the phone identifies themselves as a Huntsville Police Officer, and tells the person they owe HPD money. They tell the person a warrant will be issued if the fine is not paid.

The real Huntsville Police Department says this is not how they do business, and they should not fall for it.

Huntsville Police investigators want anyone who receives a call like this to report it.

****SCAM ALERT**** It’s been reported a caller is disguising their number as our non-emergency number, 256-722-7100. They indicate they’re an HPD Officer and tells the victim they owe HPD money and a warrant will he issued if not paid. Please report any similar calls. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) March 5, 2018