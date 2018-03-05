Donations wanted to help murder victims’ three children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Days after David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin were gunned down in southwest Decatur, loved ones say they are working together to focus on those left behind: three young children.

"They were magnificent parents," said Sonya Williams, who is friends with Bouldin's mother Linda. "I know the lack that's going to be there because they're not here."

Williams and Quinton Birdsong have Cash App accounts, and a fund at Redstone Federal Credit Union to collect money to help the three children, ages eight, four, and one. Williams' salon, All Creations, on 2nd Avenue in downtown Decatur, is accepting items to help out as well.

"School supplies, clothes, diapers, any items like that that can relieve the burden of the primary caretakers would be greatly appreciated," said Birdsong.

He used to work with Bouldin's mother and said he had to do more than offer his condolences.

"I felt like I should come to action because if I were to pass away all of a sudden like that, I would want someone to do that for my son and my family," he said.

The accounts:

RFCU: 'Linda Bouldin Children's Fund'

Cash App: $SharondaBouldinKids and $QuintonBirdsong

"[Sharonda] had a heart of gold," said Williams. "Her and David. They were the most given the most helpful, the most polite people. I would want people to help because she would help, they would help."

"We want to make a lifetime change in these children’s lives," said Birdsong. "We don't want to forget about them. If we show that we’re there for them and they're not alone, they can grow up to be strong people and return the favor to other people."