Alabama A&M players adjusting to new coaching staff during spring practice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Monday was practice seven of 15 spring practices for Alabama A&M. First year head coach Connell Maynor getting a chance his to see what kind of personnel he has during spring ball, since he took the job less than two months ago. Maynor trying not rush his team this spring as he installs a new system on both offense and defense, instead lot of what's happening right now is the players are getting used to the new staff, and coach says they're adjusting well. "They are listening, and they bought in. I think that's key, that these guys believe in the system and us. They are doing everything that we ask them to do, and as long as they keep doing that we'll be fine," Maynor told WHNT News 19. "It's a little different from what they are used to, but it's just discipline. I think guys want to be disciplined, and they want structure in their life, so I think it's good for them."

The Bulldogs will have their annual Maroon and White game on March 17. Kickoff is set for 11:00 am at Louis Crews Stadium.