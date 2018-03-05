24-year-old reported missing in Haleyville, state authorities help in search

HALEYVILLE, Ala. – Have you seen Jessica Lee Ann Hamby? She left her home in Haleyville on January 2nd, and hasn’t been seen since.

Jessica, 24, is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 125. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has two tattoos, one on her right wrist and another on her left hand.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, please contact the Haleyville Police Department at (205) 486-5201, The State Bureau of Investigation at (256) 436-1344 or the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (205) 921-7403.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency say there is a multi-agency investigation into Jessica’s disappearance, but no other details are available.