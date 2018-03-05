20th Annual An Irish Evening held to benefit UCP Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Redstone Federal Credit Union is holding their 20th annual An Irish Evening event to benefit United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Huntsville on Friday, March 16, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse.

This premier event features a sampling of Irish fare from local vendors, live entertainment by Black Market Haggis and the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, festive games for all ages with the Irish Society of North Alabama, visits with Irish wolfhounds, St. Patrick’s Day photo booth fun with Your Perfect Party, dance tunes with Metropolitan DJ, an exciting silent auction, and more!

Tickets are $25 per person and include food and beverage samples (one child 12 and under is free with each paid adult ticket). Tickets can be purchased online using PayPal, at UCP Huntsville Centers, by phone at (256) 859-4900, and at the door the night of the event.