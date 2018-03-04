× Thousands sign online petition calling for a national holiday in honor of Rev. Billy Graham

Following the death of Rev. Billy Graham, thousands of people have signed an online petition to a request a national holiday be set in his honor.

Graham passed away in his sleep at his North Carolina home on February 21 at the age of 99.

The petition calls for:

Lets get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the website says the petition has received more than 58,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.