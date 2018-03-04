× The Catalyst Center announces 2018 Entrepreneur Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Catalyst Center for business and entrepreneurship helps local startups all year long. Also, during the year, they celebrate and recognize entrepreneurs of the Tennessee Valley.

The 2018 Entrepreneur Awards honor the skill, courage, and determination it takes to create a business out of an idea. The awards not only celebrate entrepreneurs, but highlight their importance to our region’s economy.

The award-giving is dedicated to bringing entrepreneurs, small business owners, innovators, strategic partners, and community supporters together to network, build relationships, and celebrate the individuals making North Alabama one of the nation’s top places to live.

The winners were announced on Thursday, March 1st.

Award Categories and Winners

Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr. Jonn Kim, GAN Corporation

Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Karynthia Birmingham, The Juicery Press

Creative Entrepreneur of the Year: Erin Cobb, Erin Cobb Photography

Intrapreneur of the Year:

Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Alana H. Parker, Rocket City Drywall

People’s Choice Entrepreneur of the Year: Ashley Leslie Blackmon, A Perfect Start Learning Center

Entrepreneur Champion of the Year: Lonnie McMillian, Hudson Alpha