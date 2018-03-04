Spelman College Glee Club returns to Huntsville to raise money for scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A concert with a cause is returns to Huntsville this month.

The Huntsville Area Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College will present the Spelman College Glee Club in concert. The association plans to raise $10,000 to provide scholarships to support area students who have been accepted and plan to attend Spelman College.

Through their annual fundraisers, the association says they have provided scholarships for more than 100 young women from the greater Huntsville area to attend Spelman College over the past 30 years.

The event will take place Saturday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at the Academy for Academics and Arts. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets you can call 256-457-7479 or click here. Donations may be sent to HAC-NAASC, P. O. Box 22255, Huntsville, AL 35814. Checks should be made to HAC-NAASC Scholarship.

The all-female Spelman College Glee Club has toured throughout the United States, as well as internationally. Known for their repertoire of sacred and secular music by African American composers, as well as their focus on traditional spirituals, the Glee Club is the premier performance organization for Spelman College.