Authorities locate missing 14-year-old Uniontown girl

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm they have located 14-year-old Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb.

Previously reported

The Uniontown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in Uniontown, Alabama on March 3. Glomeria is 5’5″, weighs about 135 lbs and has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Glomeria Lipscomb is asked to contact the Uniontown Police Department at 334-628-8439 or call 911.