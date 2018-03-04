Call for more mental health care following Parkland shooting may be difficult to achieve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The recent shooting in Parkland, Florida had a lot of people talking about the need to have more mental health care. The idea is it might stop some of the horrible mass shootings we've experienced in the last several years. Health care officials say it's a good idea, but there are problems.

"One issue is there's a shortage of mental health professionals. There's a shortage of psychiatrists There's a shortage of therapists and social workers," explained Decatur West Morgan Hospital Director Amy Guillot. "So, there are many impacts on a patient or patients that are in mental health simply because there's not a whole lot of resources."