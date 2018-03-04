× ‘Moms Demand Action’ launches Huntsville chapter

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — The national group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, is starting a new Huntsville chapter today. Moms Demand Action was started in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Today the group has chapters in all 50 states and is launching Alabama’s sixth local group in Huntsville. The meeting isn’t just for moms– organizers say it is for all who are concerned about gun violence.

The inaugural meeting is Sunday, March 3, at the Madison Public Library from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. It is free to attend, but organizers ask participants to register online beforehand.