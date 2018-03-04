If Madison gets a baseball team, Mayor Finley says you can help choose the name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Madison is inching closer to bringing minor league baseball to the city, but we are learning more about what the various deals it takes to do that may look like.

The city already announced an agreement with Town Madison developer, Louis Breland, along with a separate agreement with a baseball team owner. But there is more to do.

"It's been a long road to get here, which a lot of people wondered, 'Would it happen?' I think we have always been confident it would," said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. "I hear a lot of people extremely excited about the venue, really excited about Town Madison take off. But I do hear their concern about making sure the city can pay for it."

Finley said the city has been working non-stop with the baseball team along with Breland and he wants that to be reflected in the future team's name. Finley made sure the agreements included a clause to put Madison in the title.

"In the next couple of months, we will work with the baseball owner. There will be a contest. We will give the Tennessee Valley the opportunity to help us name. Madison starts it. We don't know what will end it. If someone comes up with a better name then Madison then we will look at all of the above," explained Finley.

We expect to hear more about what the city and the developer have decided in terms of infrastructure for a stadium this week when the Town Madison agreement is released.