Huntsville Veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

HUNTSVILLE la. — The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 180 thousand quilts to deserving service members across the country including one in Huntsville

The list of David White’s military honors is extensive. During his 22 years in the Marines, he rose from the rank of Private to Major and earned two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam. He said he has never been so honored as when the quilt was placed on his shoulders.

“To me, it was an outpouring of love and gratitude, for something that was my honor and privilege to do,” White said.

The quilts are awarded to U.S. military service members and veterans who have been touched by war. White said what made this such an honor is that it was his family and friends that nominated him.

Lynn Hales is a coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. She said it’s her privilege to honor service members. She said each time she drapes a quilt she says welcome home, and thank you for your service.

“Well it’s hard to talk about it because my dad was a World War II veteran,” Hales said. “It just reminds me of him and who he was to me.”

The quilts are made by volunteers and are presented across the county as a thank you for service, sacrifice, and valor. During the presentation, White said he was flooded with memories and thoughts of those he served beside.